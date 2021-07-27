Amid the country’s worsening measles outbreak, Ohio is reporting the state’s first case of this year. A young unvaccinated adult in Stark County contracted the virus and has since recovered, but not before coming into contact with some people who are believed to be unvaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s Jose Rodriguez. Officials are monitoring those who may have been in contact with this individual and they are in self-quarantine, Rodriguez says.

