Memorial Hall Society

From new amenities to improved access, many arts venues around town are getting major makeovers. Starting in June, Music Hall will be closed for the most…
The cost to renovate Memorial Hall is higher than estimated. Sara Bedinghaus of 3CDC says the contractor bids were $3 million more than expected.3CDC is…
Memorial Hall can sometimes be overshadowed by Music Hall. But like its larger next-door neighbor in Over-the-Rhine, the performance space is also about…
Historic Memorial Hall in Over-the-Rhine is getting a new lease on life.Hamilton County Commissioners are leasing the performance hall to 3CDC. The…
Memorial Hall is one of Hamilton County's storied venues but it often sits empty because of a lack of modern amenities like air conditioning.The Memorial…