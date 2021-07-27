-
A report from Cincinnati's Internal Audit Manager released to city council finds no issues with a pay raise given to former city manager Milton Dohoney,…
Cincinnati Council has officially accepted a plan that will let City Manager Milton Dohoney resign on December 1st and still receive a severance package.…
Cincinnati City Manager Milton Dohoney Jr. will leave his job by Dec. 1, Mayor-elect John Cranley announced Wednesday night.Cranley told reporters at a…
Mayoral candidate John Cranley, along with several city council members and candidates, are calling on the Port Authority to put an end to the city's…
Cincinnati City Manager Milton Dohoney Thursday presented his proposed budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1st. His plan included layoffs…
Cincinnati's Mayor is sending the City Manager's recommended budget to Council for its consideration. Mark Mallory praised the administration's budget…
Cincinnati City Manager Milton Dohoney, Jr. is recommending closing a $34 million general fund deficit with a series of cuts and a large chunk of one-time…
Cincinnati City Manager Milton Dohoney's base salary is increasing to $255,000 per year. The full city council by a 6-2 vote approved the raise Thursday…
A memo from Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee chairwoman says the city manager will send his 2013 budget proposal to the Mayor on November…
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee Tuesday approved a pay raise and a one-time bonus for City Manager Milton Dohoney, Jr.The committee…