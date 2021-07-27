-
A feisty and proud president came to Cincinnati Wednesday to mark the six-month anniversary of his taking office with a frank talk on a myriad of…
-
You won't see Mount St. Joseph University's Clara doAmaral on A Perfect Planet, but you will see her frozen frogs.The assistant professor of biology's…
-
Virginia Woolf is one of the most celebrated writers in the English language and in early June, fans of hers from around the world will head to Mount St.…
-
WoodyFest, a celebration of the music of folk legend Woody Guthrie, happens Saturday, April 13 at Mount St. Joseph University's Recital Hall. The founder…
-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame is preparing to induct its fifth class of local musicians on Sunday, March 31 at Mount St. Joseph University. This year's…
-
Under a leafy litter, native wood and tree frogs are sleeping in a kind of frozen hibernation. Researchers hope chemicals in their blood that permit this…
-
The next induction ceremony and concert for the Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame takes place on Sunday, April 8 at Mount St. Joseph University. A class of…
-
It's been 50 years since The Carpenters released their first album, and 35 years since Karen Carpenter passed away. A tribute concert organized by Maria…
-
Bob Ross sat down in the WVXU studio with Ron Esposito Monday afternoon, October 30th, to talk about his musical career which started at the age of 14 and…
-
Leaders from Mount Saint Joseph University and Cincinnati State say an agreement between the two schools will make it easier for students to get a…