-
The number of people incarcerated in the United States is higher than any other nation in the world. Although that figure has decline in recent years…
-
Cincinnati plans to develop a sculpture park that celebrates the legacy of Cincinnati's African American trailblazers using money from the $290 million in…
-
Their names are often missing on the final scoresheet, but Black women have historically been at the front of the fight against injustices. The National…
-
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is taking up the call to center Black History Month programs on issues affecting Black families. It's…
-
As local museums and galleries begin to reopen, each faces a unique set of challenges to make the guest visit engaging, educational and above all,…
-
A new exhibit at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center tells the story of the Underground Railroad through children's storybook…
-
Ohio reported more than 400 cases of human trafficking in 2018. An exhibit opening at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Human…
-
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.Never miss an episode by subscribing to our…
-
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.In 1964, hundreds of volunteers, educators and civl…
-
A new exhibit, Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., opens at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center this Saturday, Aug. 17.Men of Change…