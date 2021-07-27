-
Residents in the Oakley neighborhood live just a short distance from nearby retail areas, but a railroad yard keeps them from walking there. The proposed…
-
Sorry, it wasn't you. The winner of HGTV's remodeled Dutch Colonial Revival "Urban Oasis Giveaway" home in Oakley is Lois Anderson of Detroit.Anderson's…
-
Here's a "before and after" look at HGTV's "Urban Oasis" home in Oakley to be given away in a sweepstakes starting Monday, Oct 1.Renovation started last…
-
The Marburg Avenue bridge, which connects Oakley and Hyde Park, re-opens to traffic Saturday afternoon.A ribbon cutting is planned at 3 p.m.The route has…
-
Two road projects start in Cincinnati Monday. Both are expected to cause some traffic problems.The Marburg Avenue bridge replacement begins Monday. The…
-
Residents of Hyde Park and Oakley can learn more about a bridge closure that will impact their communities during a public information session Monday…
-
It's been a staple in Oakley for 75 years, and on August 26, the 20th Century Theater is going to celebrate. Owner Mark Rogers talks with Jim Nolan about…
-
Cincinnati Council will likely vote Wednesday on a plan to block three streets in the Oakley neighborhood as it deals with increasing traffic problems…