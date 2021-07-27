-
Lance Mason, who also served in the Ohio legislature, has been charged with assault after police said he attempted to flee in a car, crashed into a police vehicle and seriously injured an officer.
The Ohio General Assembly has let the dogs out. On Wednesday, the Ohio Senate passed a bill that would allow dogs on restaurant patios, something that...
Long-time bank executive Steve Wilson of Maineville has been recommended by a Republican screening committee to fill a vacant Ohio Senate seat. Wilson…
A slew of bills that in other years might have been too controversial to touch not only got hearings at the Statehouse this year - they actually…
Incoming Ohio Senate president Larry Obhof (R-Medina) has been in the Senate since 2011, and he takes over with some challenges ahead.One of the first…
Tax cuts are the big feature in the Ohio Senate’s newly proposed two year budget, along with more than a billion in new funding for higher education and…
Opening day for the new Ohio General Assembly Monday played out more like a ceremony than a typical House and Senate session. All the members --new and…
This election year was a relatively slow year for the Ohio legislature as lawmakers spent most of the year campaigning. That changed in the last few…
Republican Bill Seitz of Cincinnati has long crusaded against red light and speed cameras.His bill to ban them outright passed the House and Senate in…
When Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley unveiled his city budget plan in mid-May, his hand-picked chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, Republican Charlie…