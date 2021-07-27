-
Kentucky will get more than $460 million as part of a multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other opioid manufacturers and distributors....
The OneFifteen living facility is a lot like a dorm room. Up to 58 people will eventually occupy double rooms together, share a kitchen and work toward…
Not surprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic did not help efforts to tackle the opioid epidemic in Hamilton County in 2020. The Hamilton County Addiction…
The Hamilton County Quick Response Team (QRT), connecting surviving overdose victims with treatment, is making such an impact that organizers are planning…
Drug overdose deaths in Ohio have been climbing in 2020, and a new study offers recommendations on how government funding could help reduce the numbers...
A drug treatment facility started by Google's parent company and a couple of Dayton health care systems is moving forward with its live-in facility, while…
Nationwide, federal and local officials are now reporting alarming spikes in drug overdoses since the pandemic. In Hamilton County, overdoses initially…
Hamilton County officials are concerned about an increase in overdose deaths. As of Thursday, 13 people have died in the last five days."And we think…
Dayton and Columbus are both reporting spikes in overdose deaths. Some experts say it's at least in part because of pandemic-related stress. Ann Stevens…
The Hamilton County commissioners passed a resolution Thursday night to participate in a proposed statewide settlement of a number of lawsuits filed…