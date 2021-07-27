-
This year's Improv Festival of Cincinnati moves to a new home and welcomes new performers for three days of performances and workshops. Paul Kerford…
Back for another year of holiday irreverence and improvisation, it's The Naughty List from OTRimprov. Co-directors Kat Smith and Dave Powell are with Rick…
Queen City Flash, sponsored by Cradle Cincinnati, is a community-centric theater company dedicated to open access to the arts. For the past three months,…
During our recently completed Spring Fund Drive, we tried something new - locally created and produced on-air spots from the great folks at OTRimprov. Not…
It's time again for the Improv Festival of Cincinnati, a series of shows featuring improv groups and celebrities taking place at Know Theatre Cincinnati.…
Kat Smith and Dave Powell from the very busy and very funny troupe known as OTRimprov are with Rick Pender to talk about the origins of the group, their…