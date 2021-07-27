-
Cincinnati City Council will vote Wednesday on an ordinance to spend $500,000 to replace 1,700 smart parking meters in the Central Business District. City…
Parking meter rates will be increasing by 25 cents in parts of Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and some neighborhood business districts beginning on September…
Cincinnati's parking meter revenues have increased by 60 percent during the current fiscal year compared to last year. That is not surprising since the…
Now you can reach for your smartphone instead of your wallet when you pay a parking meter in Cincinnati.The city has unveiled a mobile app that can be…
It looks like people using Cincinnati parking meters will be able to pay with a smartphone app starting sometime in July. A Council committee heard that…
Cincinnati recently changed some parking meter rates in parts of Downtown and Over-the-Rhine. It is part of a contract with the Xerox Company to help…
Eight members of Cincinnati Council have signed a motion ordering the administration to implement the app that would let people pay parking meters via…
In two weeks, new parking hours and meter rates will be coming to Downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine. Starting January 2nd, parking meters will be…
Cincinnati officials said the city is owed about $12 million from unpaid parking tickets dating back to 2005. But they admit only about half that amount…
Cincinnati is going to spend nearly $2 million to install more parking meters that accept credit cards in addition to coins. City Council approved the…