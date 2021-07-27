-
A member of Ohio's police-community collaborative board says Thursday night's meeting at the University of Cincinnati was one of the best attended on the…
More than 500 law enforcement agencies in Ohio are adopting statewide standards for use of force - including deadly force - hiring practices, body…
The panel working on police and community relations has come up with draft standards on the use of force, police recruitment and hiring; and expects to…
Cincinnati's city manager grew up in Baltimore and served as that city's finance director before relocating here. Harry Black says it saddens him to see…
The relationships between local police and the people in the areas they serve have been under ever-closer scrutiny during the year, with calls for greater…
CLEVELAND - A state task force on police-community relations held its first meeting here Tuesday night and heard from about 20 citizens on their treatment…