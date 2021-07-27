police recruits

-
The Cincinnati Police Department is launching a series of community forums Thursday evening in an effort to recruit new officers. A panel of police…
The Cincinnati Police department is holding a series of public forums for anyone considering a career in law enforcement. The meetings will include…
The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for qualified men and women who would like to join its ranks. Joining us to discuss what it takes to be a…
The full Cincinnati Council will likely vote Wednesday on a proposal to start a new police training class on January 3rd. Council's Law and Public Safety…
The Cincinnati Police Department reports it needs a recruit class for each of the next two to three years to maintain its staffing level.The request was…
The Cincinnati Police Department is celebrating the completion of its first recruit class in more than six years. 56 officers and one firefighter who took…
Cincinnati's first police recruit class in several years is on track to graduate at the end of next month. That graduation is set for February 27.56…