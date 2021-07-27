© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ray Charles

  • big_joe_duskin_book_by_his_son.jpg
    Music
    A Visit With Boogie Woogie Begins The Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday, September 5th at 11pm, starts off with a song, "How Long How Long Blues," that I heard recently while watching a movie.…
  • leroy_ellington._sanctified_cd_cover.jpg
    Music
    Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts On The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, April 20th, we'll start off with an interview in WVXU's studio with Leroy Ellington, Marcos Sastre, and…
  • john_von_ohlen_book.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 2.18.17
    Vocalist Al Jarreau begins this edition of The Blues which airs on Saturday night, February 18th at 11pm. I played his music for years on my jazz shows.…
  • eric_clapton._5.20.16_new_release_cover.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 11.5.16
    This week's blues show on Saturday, November 5th at 11pm, starts off with a song from a new album by Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials on Alligator Records.…