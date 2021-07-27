-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about the steady flow of out-of-state campaign…
-
A county Republican Party leader is getting a lot of state and national attention for his decision to resign after watching President Trump’s press...
-
For the first time since the Civil War, a majority of Kentucky voters don’t identify as Democrats as Republicans continue to make gains in voter…
-
Some from the Cincinnati area will be on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., because they are genuinely pleased that their candidate, Donald J. Trump,…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked Friday morning with news director Maryanne Zeleznik about Saturday's Kentucky Republican presidential…
-
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds has filed papers with the Federal Elections Commission for a possible run for the 8th Congressional District seat…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with news director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about Kentucky's Rand Paul and Ohio's John Kasich -…
-
Can the Republicans win the White House without winning Ohio next year?Conventional wisdom (not to mention history, which is a better guide) says, no,…
-
Still we wait. Like Vladimir and Estragon in Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” waiting for the Kasich presidential candidacy to arrive.Ohio Gov. John Kasich…
-
After spending time in the key presidential primary state of New Hampshire, Ohio Gov. John Kasich took more questions about his possible presidential…