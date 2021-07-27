-
To say this 2016 presidential campaign has been unusual so far is belaboring the obvious. So we apologize for that.But it has been very, very unusual.“The…
-
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, campaigning in Sharonville Tuesday, told reporters his remarks on national TV Sunday saying he opposed a…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik about the ups and downs of the past week in the presidential campaign…
-
If you were watching Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate at the Reagan Presidential Library on CNN, and wondered at times if Ohio Gov. John…
-
Ohio Gov. John Kasich was in a jovial mood when he met with reporters Thursday at the Statehouse, as he took a break from the presidential campaign trail…
-
It’s hard to say at this early date how Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s quest for the Republican presidential nomination will turn out, but, given the governor’s…
-
August has not been kind to Rand Paul, Kentucky’s junior senator and one of 17 contenders for the Republican presidential nomination.In fact, August has…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about the significance of Thursday's Fox News GOP…
-
We don’t know about your family, but, at our house, when Thanksgiving came around, there were two tables set up for the family feast.One for the grown-ups…
-
Ohio Gov. John Kasich is six days into his candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination. How's he doing so far? WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson…