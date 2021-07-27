-
When President Obama delivers his final State of the Union address Tuesday Cincinnatian Jim Obergefell will be watching from the First Lady's reserved…
Update 10:00 a.m.: Davis' office is still refusing to issue marriage licenses. A couple was turned away by office staff Thursday morning, according to the…
A federal judge says Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis will have to resume issuing marriage licenses on August 31st unless an appeals court says otherwise…
U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky says he will rule no earlier than the week of August 11, 2015 in a case involving whether…
20th Century Fox has bought movie rights about how Over-the-Rhine resident Jim Obergefell and Cincinnati attorney Al Gerhardstein won the Supreme Court…
Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage, states are now in the process of studying statutes related to gender specific…
Howard Wilkinson's Monday Chat: The Impact Of SCOTUS Same-Sex Marriage Decision On Election CampaignWVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about the impact the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on…
After years of legal limbo for same-sex couples in four states including Ohio and Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed an appeals court decision,…
Attorneys for two of the plaintiffs in Ohio's same-sex marriage court battle are officially asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue.Last week,…
Cincinnati's domestic partner registry is officially taking names.It's designed to give unmarried couples a legal record of their relationship, making it…