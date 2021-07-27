-
After several months of repeating specials, management finally gave me the okay to start recording new blues shows from my home computer. So, this…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday evening, November 2nd at 11pm, starts off with Eric Clapton, T-Bone Burnett, Tom Waits, and Ken Nordine who passed away…
-
Marc Cohn will join the Blind Boys of Alabama who'll be performing on stage the evening of June 19th beginning at 7pm at the Rose Music Center at the…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday, May 25th at 11pm, the show begins with the Claudettes, Zac Harmon, Shemekia Copeland, and the Sonny Moorman Group. The…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, October 13th at 11pm, you'll hear from Shemekia Copeland's new album, America's Child, Albert King, the Goshorn…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, September 29th, at 11pm, we'll start off with Curtis Salgado, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, John Scofield,…
-
On this week's Music Notes, Elaine Diehl shares details of many upcoming concerts, a festival at Miami Valley Gaming, and other musical news items.1. Del…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, December 9th at 11pm, starts off Shemekia Copeland and Charlie Musselwhite. You'll also hear later in the first set,…
-
This week's blues show, 11pm on Saturday, January 7th, begins with a great cd produced by Marcos Sastre and Larry Goshorn, Shades of Blue. The song's…
-
On this week's Blues show, you'll hear a number of new releases we received over the summer including cds from The Claudettes, Shemekia Copeland, and Zac…