-
Chris Riva, Amber Jayanth and meteorologist Ashley Smith will help main anchors Tricia Macke, Rob Williams and Steve Hortsmeyer share the load when…
-
Former WCPO-TV morning anchor Chris Riva will return to local airwaves next week in preparation for WXIX-TV's early evening news expansion.Riva, whose…
-
Singer Marcia Ball, renowned for her rollicking live blues shows, will appear with her band on November 7 at Middletown's Sorg Opera House. She's on the…
-
Blues guitarist Coco Montoya and his band are coming to the Sorg Opera House in Middletown on Thursday night, October 24th for one show only at 8pm. Their…
-
Chuck Miller, the former WNKU-FM manager who bought Middletown's neglected Sorg Opera House for "less than a new car," has resigned as board president to…
-
Shortly after noon, actress Glenn Close and director Ron Howard relaxed together in front of a Middletown house which has played a central role in filming…
-
On this week's blues show, Saturday, July 27th at 11pm, the program begins with BB King & Friends, Alvin Youngblood Hart, the Delgado Brothers, and the…
-
The Sorg Opera House is hosting two concerts on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials will be on stage at the Sorg…
-
Jayne Sachs is a Dayton-area singer-songwriter who has been focused on writing for a Nashville music publishing firm and not on performing. That changes…
-
If you're a fan of the band Chicago – like me – these guys will make you smile. Cincinnati has a new Chicago tribute band called the Cincinnati Transit…