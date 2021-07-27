Steve Raleigh

-
On July 26, 1949, WCPO-TV debuted on Channel 7 as Cincinnati's third television station.WCPO-TV – which was moved to Channel 9 by the federal government…
-
WCPO-TV has such a rich history that it's taking several months to celebrate its 70th anniversary."As you know, this station has a tremendous legacy and…
-
Commercial television in Cincinnati turns 70 on Friday, Feb. 9, when WLWT-TV started commercial operation in 1948 – Cincinnati's first television.Crosley…
-
Changes are coming to WKRC-TV weather sooner or later. My guess is sooner. In 10 days, the November ratings' sweeps start. Don't be surprised if WKRC-TV…
-
Sheila Gray and Bob Herzog will be working longer starting Sept. 21, when WKRC-TV expands “Good Morning Cincinnati” to 7-9 a.m. on sister station WSTR-TV…
-
When does your favorite returning show premiere this fall?Or the new fall shows you don’t want to miss?Here’s my annual list of premiere dates for new and…
-
The station which started the first weekday 7 p.m. local newscast here in 1979 returns to the time period with “9 On Your Side at 7PM” Sept. 14.WCPO-TV…