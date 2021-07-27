-
Rod Serling's 1955 comedy involving the Cincinnati Reds – broadcast only once on NBC Television – will premiere as a radio play on WVXU-FM 8 p.m.…
Author Nick Parisi talks to me about Rod Serling's early 1950s TV scripts, and how they shaped his writing for The Twilight Zone and other network TV…
Author Nick Parisi calls it "a storm in Cincinnati." His new comprehensive look at Rod Serling's TV scripts includes the most detailed examination I've…
Rod Serling's first Cincinnati TV drama, "The Keeper of the Chair," aired on WKRC-TV's "The Storm" drama series 65 years ago, on July 10, 1951.Serling was…