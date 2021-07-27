-
Action Auction bidding began on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, for the Cincinnati-Dayton public television stations' first joint auction. The delayed…
Kitty Lensman, chief operating officer for the Public Media Connect partnership that runs Cincinnati and Dayton public TV stations, will become president…
For the first time, the annual spring TV auctions for Cincinnati and Dayton will be completely simulcast on WCET-TV and WPTD-TV April 20-25.Unlike last…
Some over-the-air viewers of WCET-TV could lose their signals on Channel 48 the next week because the station has reduced power for "mandatory tower…
The first episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was broadcast on PBS on February 19, 1968. Fifty years later, the program is still being shown on…
Dayton educator Kevin Cornell ("Mr. C") is bringing his lighthearted science lessons to public television this fall. The one-minute segments called "Full…
Starting Jan. 16, the around-the-clock public TV children's programming on Channel 14.3 will be changed to PBS Kids. Why?Adopting the PBS Kids national…