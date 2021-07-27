-
Kentucky has a complicated relationship with tobacco. At one time the plant was the biggest cash crop in the state. But that’s changed dramatically....
The Senate majority leader wants to raise the age for tobacco sales to 21. An NPR review of once-secret documents shows how closely McConnell has worked with the industry over decades.
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about Cincinnati City Council passing an ordinance by a 5-3 vote…
Cincinnati Council will vote Wednesday on an ordinance to raise the age to buy tobacco in the city from 18 to 21.The Budget and Finance Committee approved…
An ancient practice of southeast Asia is gaining popularity among college and high school students in the United States. While cigarette smoking is on the…
The University of Cincinnati is telling students, staff and visitors to say goodbye to smoking on campus. The board of trustees Tuesday voted to ban all…
In one of the first studies to look at alcohol and tobacco use in young teens, ages 12 to 15, with ADHD and conduct disorder, Cincinnati Children's…
Northern Kentucky University is now tobacco free.The university approved the policy a year ago and it took effect January 1.Spokesman Chris Cole says the…
Sales of electronic cigarettes, battery-powered devices that allow users to inhale doses of vaporized nicotine, are expected to reach over $1 billion in…
***Update***The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to direct the adoption of a tobacco-free campus policy. The…