UC Cancer Institute

-
Some surprising findings could alter the way doctors treat cervical cancer. A study co-authored by a first-year medical resident at the University of…
-
It has nothing to do with FC Cincinnati being granted a Major League Soccer franchise. Instead, structures like the Great American tower, the "Cincinnati"…
-
Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in the U.S., with Kentucky ranked first in the nation for lung cancer death and Ohio and Indiana in the top…
-
The loss of a woman's breasts to cancer can take an emotional and psychological toll and affect how she views herself as a woman. Photographer Charise…
-
Some cancers, such as melanoma, may be easily detectable in their early stages, but pancreatic cancer often goes undetected until it's advanced and…
-
Studies show up to 75 percent of people with cancer experience cognitive problems during treatment. For most patients these problems are usually subtle…
-
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it will regulate electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, the same way it regulates…
-
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of death and disease in the United…
-
Cancer touches everyone. About half of all men and one-third of all women in the United States will develop some form of cancer during their lifetimes.…
-
Jazz musician and composer Zac Greenberg’s album Unexpected Journey was recorded live at The Redmoor in Mt. Lookout last April, during a fundraiser for…