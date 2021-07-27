-
Geoffrey Nimmo, a second generation Cincinnati broadcaster who captained the WEBN-FM's airwaves in the 1970s, died Wednesday."In a group of really…
Play It Forward honors Bob Nave, the musician and radio DJ who died Jan. 28, with a memorial show 2-6 p.m. at The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mount…
The multi-talented Bob Nave, who died Tuesday at home, is hard to describe in one sentence.I first heard him playing jazz on old WNOP-AM (740), "Radio…
In Cleves, Walter W. Harrell was also known as "Finn" during and after his service as a village councilman and Miami Township trustee.To listeners of…
Some know comedian Shelley Berman from his Emmy-nominated role as Larry David's father on "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Others will remember him as old Judge…
After nearly four decades on Cincinnati radio, DJ Jim LaBarbara has left the airwaves to enter politics.LaBarbara, the self-proclaimed "Music Professor"…
Northern Kentucky University is selling Middletown's WPFB-AM (910) to Sacred Heart Radio, the Catholic station broadcasting on WNOP-AM (740).The…
You just know that jazz expert Oscar Treadwell is smiling on Cincinnati.Ten years after his death, his adopted hometown provides the background for a…
On New Year’s Eve 15 years ago, Cincinnati jazz lovers weren’t celebrating. They were about to lose their favorite station, WNOP-AM, which last broadcast…
While on a break at the Evendale General Electric plant in 1957, Walter E. Scott wrote the country song “Burning Bridges” which would be sung by Glen…