The different sides of marriage, romance, and parenting are explored in Sooner/Later, now open at Cincinnati's Playhouse in the Park. Playwright Allyson…
Playhouse in the Park is presenting the world premiere of playwright Deborah Zoe Laufer's play Be Here Now. She's in the studio with Rick Pender to…
Starting February 2, Dayton's Human Race Theatre will present the world premiere of Eric Ulloa's 26 Pebbles, which deals with the aftermath of the Sandy…
Know Theatre of Cincinnati is taking a different approach to holiday programming, presenting the world premiere of the Appalachian ghost story, Darkest…
Cincinnati Opera will present the world premiere of the love story Fellow Travelers this summer in the Jarson-Kaplan Theatre at the Aronoff Center. The…
The final concert of the 15th season of the Catacoustic Consort will be the world premiere of an opera, originally written in 1685, but never performed…
Karen Zacarias, the playwright of The Book Club Play that had a successful run at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park two years ago, returns to premiere her…
The Cincinnati Opera’s first world premiere production in more than 50 years is Morning Star, opening on June 30 at the School for Creative and Performing…
The Irish Heritage Center of Greater Cincinnati will present the world premiere of Tho’ It Were Ten Thousand Miles, a play written by William H. A.…