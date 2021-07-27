-
"Extended and extreme revenue challenges … as a result of government mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19" prompted staff terminations at Hubbard radio…
-
"Pistol Pete" Miller and "Jimmy the Weasel" Salzarulo, who lost their radio jobs to automation in December, have returned to the airwaves on Classic…
-
Ernie Brown, Pete Miller and Jimmy Salzurulo didn't get to say goodbye or thanks to their listeners on WYGY-FM "97.3 The Wolf" country station…
-
Former WUBE-FM morning co-host Amanda Orlando returns to mornings Monday, replacing Bob Goen and Marianne Curan, according to Radio Online.Goen, former…
-
Congratulations to WUBE-FM's afternoon drive hosts Jesse Tack and Amanda Valentine, winners of the Country Music Association Broadcast Award's "large…
-
Congratulations to WUBE-FM's afternoon drive hosts Jesse Tack and Amanda Valentine on their first nomination for a Country Music Association Broadcast…
-
One of the Cincinnati Hubbard Radio stations usually comes home from the National Association of Broadcasters convention with a NAB Crystal Award for…