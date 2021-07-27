-
Local author Dee Garretson is back with a new young adult novel set during WWI. She is in the studio with Barbara Gray to talk about her work and her…
-
Northern Kentucky teenager Lauren Hudson recently released her second young adult novel, The Deception. Before she left to study medicine at the…
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews two newly republished YA novels, written by Covington native Robert Schulkers in the 1940's. Stoner’s Boy and The…
-
The new writer-in-residence at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is a local teacher, husband and father who published his first book…
-
There’s a new opportunity for writers of young adult books to get their works read, critiqued, and possibly published. Joining Kelly Blewett to talk about…
-
Bestselling YA author Lauren Oliver spoke recently with our Barbara Gray about her latest novel, Vanishing Girls.
-
Next week, 700 local students will participate in ?Find Your Spark?, a 4-day event sponsored by the Hamilton County Educational Service Center and…
-
Author John Sandford is well known for his bestselling series of crime novels featuring Lucas Davenport, Virgil Flowers and others. As he tells our…
-
Barbara Gray sits down with local author Melissa Landers to talk about her young adult sci-fi romance novel, Alienated, published last month by…
-
Liz Coley is an accomplished local author whose new young adult novel, Pretty Girl-13, is a haunting tale of a kidnapped teenaged girl who must reclaim…