Zoo Babies

-
There's a surprisingly large second wave of births this year at the Cincinnati Zoo, highlighted by a critically endangered bonobo born last week to…
-
The giraffe herd at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has grown by one. Tessa, a 12-year-old, gave birth to a calf sired by 11-year-old Kimba early…
-
Get ready to say "aw." Blakely, the Cincinnati Zoo's Australian shepherd nursery nanny, has a new set of charges."The six-year-old super dog has been…
-
Federal investigators said in report released last month a barrier at the Cincinnati Zoo's "Gorilla World" exhibit was in compliance with standards before…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo's newest giraffe made her public debut Thursday. Nasha roamed the yard with mother, Tessa; sister, Lulu; and two other female…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a new female giraffe calf Monday morning. Just before 4 a.m., Tessa started showing signs of labor and by…
-
On a beautiful and busy day at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the public got its first glimpse of Kilua, a baby okapi born on November 30, 2013…
-
University of Wisconsin Professor of Anthropology Dr. Karen Strier is the opening speaker for this year’s Barrows Conservation Lecture Series. in her…
-
National Geographic Photographer Michael “Nick” Nichols, who will be giving a presentation at the Cincinnati Zoo on October 17, has been working with…