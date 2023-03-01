The Ohio Newsroom

In many cities and towns across the country, newspapers and television stations are a dying breed. That fact limits the number of viable options for those seeking unbiased local news, information and community.



Public media is the solution.



To address the local news crisis and to help serve important local and regional news and information to Ohioans, public media organizations across the state have partnered to launch The Ohio Newsroom, a formal collaboration of Ohio's existing network of public radio newsrooms that is committed to filling those information gaps and securing the funds needed to continue into the future.