Kwanzaa is an African American, and pan-African seven-day cultural festival celebrated every December 26 to January 1. Like most festivals, Kwanzaa incorporates music as an essential element of its celebration. The purpose of Kwanzaa is to celebrate African American heritage, family and community.

Each segment of The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa focuses on the specific principle of that day and sheds light on either the principle itself or some element of the celebration. The goal of these segments is to introduce audiences to the celebration and encourage an understanding of inclusion and diverse perspectives.

The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa is produced by WXXI Classical.