Betrayed and exiled to a deserted island, with only his books and his infant daughter for company, the magician Prospero has spent years plotting his revenge. When fate places all his old enemies within his reach, Prospero summons a magical storm that brings them crashing down onto his shores. This romantic tale replete with magic and monsters, love and liquor, and retribution and redemption is a voyage you won't want to miss.