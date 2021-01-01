© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and inner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Due to logistical restrictions based on the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey Confidential will be a pre-produced two-hour program this year – and we are looking for questions for show host Francis Lam and guests ahead of time!

Get an early start to your Thanksgiving meal prep and submit your questions to Lam. Please send your voice memo questions to contact@splendidtable.org or 1-800-537-5252 by November 3.