Twelfth Night Listen • 53:21

What do you get when you combine a shipwreck, a cross-dressed Lady, a lovelorn Lord, a fickle Countess, a drunken uncle, a flamboyant fop, an uptight servant, a mischievous clown, a protective pirate and an identical twin? You get the kind of delightfully and deliciously twisted knot that only Shakespeare can untie in one of the Bard's most lively, lovely, and lyrical comedies, Twelfth Night.