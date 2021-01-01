Unexplainable

Friday, December 31 at 12 p.m.



In an hour-long special, Vox's Unexplainable will explore some of the most exciting unanswered questions in physics. All over the world, scientists are searching for dark matter: an invisible, untouchable substance that holds our universe together. But they haven't found it. Are they chasing a ghost?



We trace this quest for answers from the first hint of something strange in distant galaxies to the modern research cracking open the very foundations of physics. Unexplainable is a science show about everything we don’t know.



Host Noam Hassenfeld is joined by an array of experts and Vox reporters each week to look at the most fascinating unanswered questions in science - and the mind-bending ways scientists are trying to answer them.



