Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear files for reelection

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that he’s filed the initial paperwork to run for a second term as Kentucky’s governor.

Team -- I just filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election! There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won't let them down. Help my campaign get off on the right foot by chipping in now >> https://t.co/hCgtFw2OUK — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 1, 2021



Beshear defeated incumbent Republican Matt Bevin in 2019 after a close election. He took office in December 2019, and the first coronavirus case in Kentucky was announced just a few months later. Beshear has been tussling with the GOP-led legislature on gubernatorial emergency powers since then.

So far, only state auditor Mike Harmon has filed to run against him as a Republican, though second-term Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft and state Sen. Max Wise have been mentioned as potential challengers.

The next Kentucky gubernatorial election is not until 2023.



