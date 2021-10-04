© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear files for reelection

WKU Public Radio | By Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published October 4, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
andy beshear
Bryan Woolston
/
AP
Then-Kentucky Attorney General and democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear stands with his wife, Britainy as he delivers a speech at the Kentucky Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Louisville.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that he’s filed the initial paperwork to run for a second term as Kentucky’s governor.


Beshear defeated incumbent Republican Matt Bevin in 2019 after a close election. He took office in December 2019, and the first coronavirus case in Kentucky was announced just a few months later. Beshear has been tussling with the GOP-led legislature on gubernatorial emergency powers since then

So far, only state auditor Mike Harmon has filed to run against him as a Republican, though second-term Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft and state Sen. Max Wise have been mentioned as potential challengers.

The next Kentucky gubernatorial election is not until 2023.

 

 


