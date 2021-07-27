-
Poet Adrian Matejka used to be a DJ — and when he got stuck in pandemic-induced misery, it was music that lifted him up and helped him finish writing his latest book, Somebody Else Sold the World.
-
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and Indiana have more than doubled compared to three weeks ago. New cases in Ohio are up 58%, with about a third…
-
This community garden is offering Indianapolis high schoolers much-needed space to belong, innovate and "change their world".
-
Months long waitlists, out-of-pocket costs and a burgeoning mental health crisis is pushing care out of reach for some families.
-
Indiana is one of eight states that are scheduled to end expanded pandemic unemployment benefits this weekend.
-
The 'Roaring '20s' are back this week in Richmond, Ind., as Model T Ford enthusiasts from around the country are puttering into town for a homecoming…
-
Some Americans are taking on multiple jobs yet still struggling to make ends meet, and that is affecting their health and well-being. Researchers say low-quality, precarious employment is to blame, and it's disproportionately impacting African Americans and other minority populations.
-
The parent company of Batesville Casket Company is getting a new CEO. Hillenbrand President Joe Raver says he'll retire at the end of the year.Raver has…
-
Nearly 110 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And delivering each dose requires a complex chain of events. This is the story of one of those doses — and how it ended up in Archie Thomas’ left arm at a church recreation center in Evansville, Indiana.
-
Amid the pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, Sampson Levingston decided to bring people together by offering tours of African American neighborhoods. He's turned it into a thriving business.