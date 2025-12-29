The most-read books of 2025 across the Tri-State

The end of the year is always a fun time to look back and reflect on the year that was. WVXU reached out to eight Tri-State library systems to find out what folks across our region read this year.

Adult readers were obsessed with psychological thrillers from Freida McFadden — that's Dr. McFadden to you, she's also a physician specializing in brain injuries — and Kristin Hannah's The Women. Authors Michael Connelly and David Baldacci also retained their statuses as perennial favorites.

Teens, meanwhile, can't seem to get enough of Suzanne Collins' series of dystopian novels, especially her latest, Sunrise on the Reaping. In fact, it was so popular Clermont County Public Library says it had a hard time obtaining enough copies to keep up with demand.

Children's author Jeff Kinney of Diary of a Wimpy Kid fame continues to draw big numbers, and comic book writer and illustrator Dav Pilkey is clearly a big hit with his Dog Man series.

The following are the top 10 checkouts for adults, teens and children, based on 2025 circulation. Audiobooks and e-books are not included in these numbers.

That said, eMaterials continue to be extremely popular.

"Last year we saw 5 million downloads through Libby for the first time," reports Joe Armstrong, brand and communications director with Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library. "This year we’re getting close to the 6 million milestone."

WVXU Surveyed:

Boone County Public Library

Willy Sanjuan / Invision, AP In this May 21, 2017, photo, Dav Pilkey arrives at the L.A. premiere of a movie based on another book series he wrote, "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie."

"The children’s list really highlights how strongly young readers connect with their favorite characters," says Cindy Yeager, youth collection development librarian. "And kids don't mind if a series is older. Many of our top titles were first published more than 15 years ago, with only one series starting this decade! A good character and story is the draw. It’s worth noting that nearly half the list is graphic novels, combining illustrations and text in a manner that appeals to both reluctant and voracious readers."

Adult



Hidden Nature — Nora Roberts The Crash — Freida McFadden The Hamptons Lawyer — James Patterson The Women — Kristin Hannah The Writer — James Patterson Nightshade — Michael Connelly Billion-Dollar Ransom — James Patterson Strangers in Time — David Baldacci The Boyfriend — Freida McFadden The Wedding People — Alison Espach

Teen/Young Adult



The Hunger Games — Suzanne Collins Percy Jackson — Rick Riordan Throne of Glass — Sarah J. Maas The Summer I Turned Pretty — Jenny Han Dork Diaries — Rachel Renee Russell One of Us is Lying — Karen McManus Heroes of Olympus — Rick Riordan Good Girl's Guide to Murder — Holly Jackson Better Than the Movies — Lynn Painter Brian's Saga: Hatchet — Gary Paulsen

Kids*



Dog Man series — Dav Pilkey Smile series — Raina Telgemeier Cat Kid series — Dav Pilkey Diary of a Wimpy Kid series — Jeff Kinney The Pigeon Will Ride a Roller Coaster — Mo Willems Elephant and Piggie series — Mo Willems Guts — Raina Telgemeier Bluey series — created by Joe Brumm I Survived series — Lauren Tarshis Wings of Fire series — Tui Sutherland

* "When we pulled the circulation data, Dog Man took the top 9 of 10 juvenile titles. While that is interesting, we chose to group titles by series to better reflect broader reading trends and to provide a more engaging story for readers." —Boone County Public Library

Campbell County Public Library

"Of the top 10 books read by our adult readers this year, we find titles that focus on emotionally charged and gripping storytelling. These character-driven novels keep readers invested through the characters' struggles and triumphs through love, friendship or survival," says Morgan Lockard-Ellis, Carrico/Fort Thomas branch manager. "It is not surprising that Frieda McFadden has multiple entries on the list. McFadden's popularity has continued to grow as her novel, The Housemaid, has been adapted for the screen. Kristin Hannah's The Women was one of the bestselling novels of 2024 and remains of great interest to our readers whether it is in our book clubs or personal enjoyment."

Adult



The Women — Kristin Hannah Great Big Beautiful Life — Emily Henry The Tenant — Freida McFadden Funny Story — Emily Henry The Housemaid is Watching — Freida McFadden The Crash — Freida McFadden The Boyfriend — Freida McFadden Atmosphere — Taylor Jenkins Reid My Friends — Fredrik Backman The Wedding People — Alison Espach

Teen/Young Adult



Sunrise on the Reaping — Suzanne Collins That’s Not My Name — Megan Lally If He Had Been With Me — Laura Nowlin The Final Gambit — Jennifer Barnes The Outsiders — S. E. Hinton The Reappearance of Rachel Price — Holly Jackson The Hawthorne Legacy — Jennifer Lynn Barnes If Only I had Told Her — Laura Nowlin Heartless Hunter — Kristen Ciccarelli My Return to the Walter Boys — Ali Novak

Kids



Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde — Jeff Kinney The Adventures of Captain Underpants — Dav Pilkey Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer — Jeff Kinney Captain Underpants and the Wrath of the Wicked Wedgie Woman — Dav Pilkey The World of Minecraft — Edwin Evans-Thirlwell Minecraft Beginner’s Guide — Mojang Studios Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot — Jeff Kinney Sea Otter Sunrise — Mary Pope Osborne

Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library

“This year’s most popular novel was a rare repeat," Armstrong tells WVXU. "The Women by Kristin Hannah was our top checkout in 2024 and again tops the adult list this year. It’s rare to see a book stay in this high of demand over the course of two years straight, especially when pitted against the page-turners from James Patterson and David Baldacci."

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Invision Author James Patterson attends a special screening of the Prime Video television series "Cross" at the Florence Gould Theater on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in New York.

Adult



The Women — Kristin Hannah Strangers in Time — David Baldacci To Die For — David Baldacci James — Percival Everett Paranoia — James Patterson Remarkably Bright Creatures — Shelby Van Pelt The Writer — James Patterson Holmes Is Missing — James Patterson Chasing Hope — Nicholas Kristof The Texas Murders — James Patterson

Teen/Young Adult



One Piece — Eiichio Oda Sunrise on the Reaping — Suzanne Collins The Hunger Games — Suzanne Collins The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — Suzanne Collins A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder — Holly Jackson Demon Slayer — Koyoharu Gotoge Throne of Glass — Sarah J. Maas The Inheritance Games — Jennifer Lynn Barnes Heir of Fire — Sarah J. Maas The Outsiders — S.E. Hinton

Kids



Dog Man: Big Jim Begins — Dav Pilkey Dog Man: The Scarlet Shredder — Dav Pilkey The Wild Robot — Peter Brown Dog Man: Twenty-Thousand Fleas Under the Sea — Dav Pilkey Dog Man: Mothering Heights — Dav Pilkey Cat Kid: Comic Club Collaborations — Dav Pilkey Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer — Jeff Kinney Dog Man: Grime and Punishment — Dav Pilkey Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess — Jeff Kinney Cat Kid: Comic Club Influencers — Dav Pilkey

Clermont County Public Library

"The most difficult high circulation item to obtain this year was Sunrise on the Reaping. Everyone wanted it, but Scholastic had some kind of printing/distribution issue, so we ended up putting in orders through three separate vendors trying to get a hold of any copies," Collection Services Manager Vic Smith tells WVXU.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Invision Author Suzanne Collins poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Adult



The Women — Kristin Hannah The Housemaid Is Watching — Freida McFadden The Boyfriend — Freida McFadden The Crash — Freida McFadden The Housemaid — Freida McFadden Paranoia — James Patterson To Die For — David Baldacci Now or Never: Thirty-One on the Run — Janet Evanovich Battle Mountain — C.J. Box We All Live Here — Jojo Moyes

Teen/Young Adult



Sunrise on the Reaping — Suzanne Collins The Hunger Games — Suzanne Collins The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — Suzanne Collins Mockingjay — Suzanne Collins Catching Fire — Suzanne Collins A Good Girl's Guide to Murder — Holly Jackson The Summer I Turned Pretty — Jenny Han Midnight Sun — Stephenie Meyer The Cruel Prince — Holly Black The Inheritance Games — Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Kids



Brawl of the Wild — Dav Pilkey The Scarlet Shedder — Dav Pilkey Mothering Heights — Dav Pilkey Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea — Dav Pilkey Grime and Punishment — Dav Pilkey Lord of the Fleas — Dav Pilkey Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties — Dav Pilkey For Whom the Ball Rolls — Dav Pilkey Dog Man — Dav Pilkey No Brainer — Jeff Kinney

Kenton County Public Library

"Our top checked-out books show that people know great stories and authors when they find them. What’s really interesting is that those titles make up less than one percent of everything that circulated this year, which says a lot about how wide-ranging our community’s interests really are," says Chad Showalter, public relations director.

Adult (fiction)



The Women — Kristin Hannah The Crash — Freida McFadden Great Big Beautiful Life — Emily Henry The Housemaid is Watching — Freida McFadden The Tenant — Freida McFadden The Boyfriend — Freida McFadden The Wedding People — Alison Espach Onyx Storm — Rebecca Yarros Nightshade — Michael Connelly Strangers in Time — David Baldacci

Teen/Young Adult



Sunrise on the Reaping — Suzanne Collins Queen of Shadows — Sarah J. Maas Heir of Fire — Sarah J. Maas Catching Fire — Suzanne Collins The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — Suzanne Collins Crown of Midnight — Sarah J. Maas Throne of Glass — Sarah J. Maas It's Not Summer Without You — Jenny Han Tower of Dawn — Sarah J. Maas The Hunger Games — Suzanne Collins

Kids (fiction)



Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days — Jeff Kinney

The Lane Libraries

"Outside of the bestseller lists, BookTok had the most significant impact on our 2025 top 10 titles," says Collection Development Librarian Amanda Toth. "It's especially noticeable in our teen top 10 list this year. We expected the new Hunger Games book to be huge, and previous books in the series to get more attention, but the rest of the teen top performers are 100% ongoing BookTok darlings."

Adult



Nobody's Fool — Harlan Coben To Die For — David Baldacci The Tenant — Freida McFadden Blood Moon — Sandra Brown Strangers in Time — David Baldacci The Crash — Freida McFadden Nightshade — Michael Connelly The Wedding People — Alison Espach Great Big Beautiful Life — Emily Henry Hidden Nature — Nora Roberts

Teen/Young Adult



Sunrise on the Reaping — Suzanne Collins The Summer I Turned Pretty — Jenny Han A Good Girl's Guide to Murder — Holly Jackson Crown of Midnight — Sarah J. Maas The Inheritance Games — Jennifer Lynn Barnes Throne of Glass — Sarah J. Maas It's Not Summer Without You — Jenny Han Catching Fire — Suzanne Collins We'll Always Have Summer — Jenny Han Empire of Storms — Sarah J. Maas

Kids



Guinness World Records No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #18) — Jeff Kinney Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13) — Dav Pilkey The Scarlet Shedder (Dog Man #12) — Dav Pilkey The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #15) — Jeff Kinney Dog Man (Dog Man #1) — Dav Pilkey Lord of the Fleas (Dog Man #5) — Dav Pilkey A Tale of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3) — Dav Pilkey Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19) — Jeff Kinney Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17) — Jeff Kinney

Midpointe Library System

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP / Invision Emily Henry poses for a portrait on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York.

"It is remarkable that Cincinnati author and Butler County native Emily Henry holds three spots in the top 10," says Cari Hillman, community engagement director. "We closely monitor our hold lists and our small but mighty team here is quick to respond when they notice a significant increase in popularity."

Adult



The Women — Kristin Hannah The Crash — Freida McFadden Funny Story — Emily Henry Great Big Beautiful Life — Emily Henry Strangers in Time — David Baldacci The Housemaid Is Watching — Freida McFadden Happy Place — Emily Henry The Boyfriend — Freida McFadden The God of the Woods — Liz Moore To Die For — David Baldacci

Teen/Young Adult



Princeton Review ACT Prep. Sunrise on the Reaping — Suzanne Collins Powerless — Lauren Roberts Wrath of the Triple Goddess — Rick Riordan The Summer I Turned Pretty — Jenny Han Games Untold: An Inheritance Games Collection — Jennifer Lynn Barnes The Chalice of the Gods — Rick Riordan The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — Suzanne Collins The Grandest Game — Jennifer Lynn Barnes A Court of Thorns and Roses — Sarah J. Maas

Kids



Big Jim Begins: Dog Man #13 — Dav Pilkey The Scarlet Shedder — Dav Pilkey Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea — Dav Pilkey Cat Kid Comic Club. Influencers — Dav Pilkey Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations — Dav Pilkey Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer — Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde — Jeff Kinney Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories — Jeff Kinney Claudia and the Bad Joke — Arley Nopra

Morrisson-Reeves Library

"The big screen is definitely driving readers back to classics like Wicked and The Handmaid’s Tale, but we are seeing equal excitement for the latest heavy hitters from authors like Freida McFadden and Kristin Hannah," reports Deirdré Schirmer, public services manager.

Adult



The Crash — Freida McFadden Fourth Wing — Rebecca Yarros The Women — Kristin Hannah The Perfect Son — Freida McFadden You Like It Darker — Stephen King The Handmaid's Tale — Margaret Atwood The Great Alone — Kristin Hannah The Four Winds — Kristin Hannah Wicked : The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West — Gregory Maguire The Midnight Library — Matt Haig

Teen/Young Adult



A Good Girl's Guide To Murder — Holly Jackson The Legend Of Zelda: Vol. 11 — Akira Himekawa The Legend Of Zelda: Vol. 10 — Akira Himekawa Death Note: Black Edition #1 — Tsugumi Ōba Akame ga KILL! #8 — Takahiro Akame ga KILL! #14 — Takahiro Akame ga KILL! #15 — Takahiro Assassination Classroom Vol. 1 — Yūsei Matsui Heartstopper: Vol. 1 — Alice Oseman Divergent — Veronica Roth

Kids



Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder — Dav Pilkey Dog Man And Cat Kid — Dav Pilkey Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone — J. K. Rowling Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley's Journal — Jeff Kinney I Broke My Trunk! — Mo Willems Green Eggs and Ham — Dr. Seuss Dog Man — Dav Pilkey Dog Man: Mothering Heights — Dav Pilkey Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer — Jeff Kinney Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties — Dav Pilkey

