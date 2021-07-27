-
Poet Adrian Matejka used to be a DJ — and when he got stuck in pandemic-induced misery, it was music that lifted him up and helped him finish writing his latest book, Somebody Else Sold the World.
Iran is often discussed in American media for its adversarial role on the global stage, but less frequently are we exposed to stories from individual…
Though Kings Island's history spans nearly 50 years, the Mason, Ohio, amusement park has never been the subject of a comprehensive telling of its…
As we look back one year after the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests nationwide, author Elizabeth Hinton takes a historic perspective on…
What endures and what fades away long after we are gone? In The Speaking Stone: Stories Cemeteries Tell author Michael Griffith examines what endures…
Punch Me Up To The Gods opens with Brian Broome's father beating him when he was 10. The blows by his father were meant to pound manliness into him — to be the "toughest guy in the room."
Cincinnati's German heritage is evident in its historic architecture, churches and family names, and even in its present-day celebratory events.German…
Cincinnati is an old city by American standards, and a lot of its earliest landmarks remain intact. Many such places and experiences make up the bulk of…
A new book brought two friends closer together. Inspired by letters written during the pandemic, racial justice marches and the election, its an epistle…
Rural, small hospitals were facing economic challenges long before the COVID-19 pandemic captured the world in its grips. During the coronavirus health…