Cincinnati Edition

Top storytellers visit Kentucky this May

Published April 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Andy Offutt and Donna Washington.
Courtesy
Andy Offutt and Donna Washington.

What does it take to spin a good yarn, to hold an audience in suspense, hanging on every word? Maybe it’s a rambler who’s travelled the world, or a good listener who recalls grandad’s tall tales, or maybe it’s the ability to strum a guitar and whistle a tune with every story.

Some of the nation’s best storytellers will descend on the town of Paris, Ky., from May 10-12 for the annual Paris Story Fest. On Cincinnati Edition, we get advice from the experts on what makes a great story and they’ll share some with us.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
