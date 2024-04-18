Top storytellers visit Kentucky this May
What does it take to spin a good yarn, to hold an audience in suspense, hanging on every word? Maybe it’s a rambler who’s travelled the world, or a good listener who recalls grandad’s tall tales, or maybe it’s the ability to strum a guitar and whistle a tune with every story.
Some of the nation’s best storytellers will descend on the town of Paris, Ky., from May 10-12 for the annual Paris Story Fest. On Cincinnati Edition, we get advice from the experts on what makes a great story and they’ll share some with us.
Guests:
