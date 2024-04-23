Long Reads

-
Critics of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project cite environmental and equity concerns, but transportation officials say the project is necessary and will be a vast improvement.
Big developments in Covington are a chance to redo decisions made in the 1960s. But some worry the lessons from the past haven't all sunk in.
The high, metallic sounds echo for miles through Cincinnati's hills. They're an audible signature of Camp Washington's industrial character.
Advocates say Camp Washington's quirky character and central location make it the perfect spot for the city's first full-sized skate park. Local officials have been receptive to the idea.
Camp Washington juxtaposes air quality issues and the need for green space with a resurgent Mill Creek and even bald eagle sightings.
Depending on the day, Welcome is a gallery, a corner store, a neighborhood meeting space, the site of cooking or ceramics workshops, or a space to buy goods handmade by people who have come to the United States from other countries.
Most Cincinnati neighborhoods have their housing set away from industry thanks to zoning. But Camp Washington is zoned almost entirely industrial. Some community leaders want to make sure there's plenty of room for housing and mixed uses, too.
More women are running for and winning elected office in the Tri-State. WVXU is bringing some of them together for conversations about public service across the political spectrum. This is the second installment of our occasional series.
Artists say lots of inexpensive space and residents open to creativity keep the industrial neighborhood vibrant.
Bob Story lived and worked in Camp Washington from the 1950s to the 1980s, back when you could get anything you needed — including a sense of community — within walking distance. Community leaders say they're hopeful that's something returning to the neighborhood.