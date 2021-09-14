For the best in football from the Bearcats to the Bengals, Rose Lavelle soccer updates, Reds games and FC matches, WVXU has the best of Tri-State sports news all in one place. But unlike ESPN or Bally Ohio, 91.7 FM doesn’t broadcast live games – what we provide to Cincinnati sports fans is just as important: the stories behind the scores.
We cover deep rivalries
between longtime foes, the festivities around Reds Opening Day (and re-opening day
). From the high-rolling world of horse racing at the Kentucky Derby to serious concerns like bills in state legislatures banning transgender student athletes from competing in school sports
, WVXU covers a broad cross section of sports complete with context and commentary.
WVXU is your source for deep dives into local sports across the Greater Cincinnati Region—from Miami Ohio Athletics and UC football to Cincinnati Reds games, we cover sports news on and off the field, from the bleachers to the locker room, to bring you the sports news and background so you can keep up to the minute with your favorite local teams and team history.
Hear about the latest in sports news you won't hear anywhere else, like the opening of FC Cincinnati’s new TQL Stadium in the West End and Fox Sports Ohio’s decision to rebrand their sports broadcasting network to "Bally Ohio." Follow hometown hero Rose Lavelle
, a soccer player known for her 2019 World Cup victory with the Women’s U.S. National Team, as she receives the key to the city and travels to Tokyo to play in the 2021 Summer Olympics.
And learn about recent changes to Ohio law allowing college athletes to receive compensation for use of their likeness and image.It's all here.