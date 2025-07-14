The Cincinnati Open returns this August with big names and a bigger field of players

The world's biggest tennis stars, including the champions of this past weekend's Wimbledon tournament, will descend on Southwest Ohio in just a few weeks for the Cincinnati Open.

This year's tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason is headlined by the winners of last year's competition and current world No. 1s Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner. World No. 2s Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff also are on the star-studded list of competitors.

Sinner took home the Wimbledon title this past weekend, dethroning his rival Alcaraz in a highly anticipated championship rematch. Sinner will be joined in Cincinnati by the Women's Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, currently ranked No. 3 in the world.

The world's top stars will be competing in an expanded field this year. The Cincinnati Open is nearly doubling in size, going from a field of 56 singles players in 2024 to 96 this August.

Fans will have no shortage of chances to see their favorite players in action. The tournament has added an extra week of matches to go with the expanded player field and more courts, too.

The Lindner Family Tennis Center is going through a $260 million renovation, which includes upgraded facilities for players, improved fan zones, 12 additional practice courts with seating added for fans, and a new stadium called the Champions Court, just south of the Grandstand Court.

Tournament Director Bob Moran says all the changes for the 2025 Cincinnati Open will give the tournament a fresh feel that fans will enjoy.

"So many more players, so many more courts, so many more opportunities," Moran told WVXU. "Fans can get up close and personal with their favorite players and see their favorite players practicing. The expansion of the facilities, the expansion of the draw really makes this whole event this year very, very different from years past."

This year's tournament runs Aug. 5-18.

