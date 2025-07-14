Metro is getting a new route to Blue Ash. You can give feedback

There soon will be another option for getting between downtown Cincinnati and suburbs like Silverton and Blue Ash under a proposal by Greater Cincinnati's bus service.

Metro's new Route 8 could launch this fall. Before it does, Greater Cincinnati's transit authority is looking for public feedback about the new bus line and changes coming to other routes.

Metro will hold input sessions this week on the changes. Those sessions will take place:



Monday, July 14, at the Downtown Public Library, 3 South Room A, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15, in the meeting room of the Westwood Public Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16, in the Blue Ash Public Library meeting room from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Virtually Thursday, July 17, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



The changes to Greater Cincinnati's bus service come as part of Phase IV of the ongoing Reinventing Metro plan. Other proposed adjustments include realignments, increased frequency and run times for popular routes like the 19, the 37, and more. You can find details on all the proposed changes on Metro's website.

Read more:

