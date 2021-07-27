-
Cincinnati Metro will hold a public meeting this week to hear input on a plan to add benches with advertising at bus stops. The plan is to contract with…
Cincinnati Metro isn't the first employer in the region to offer a hiring bonus to entice new workers. But Metro officials hope a new benefit will sweeten…
Work is set to begin on improving the 10 busiest bus routes in the Metro system. Phase 1 of the Reinventing Metro Plan launches May 30. As part of the…
In May, Hamilton County voters approved Issue 7, a countywide tax hike to improve Metro bus service throughout the region. The ballot measure increases…
People will be able to ride Cincinnati Metro buses for free on Election Day next week, Nov. 3. Cincinnati leaders and Southwest Ohio Regional Transit…
Cincinnati is studying the possibility of adding a bus only lane to Reading Road in Avondale. Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld had introduced a motion in…
The city of Cincinnati's "Income Tax-Transit Fund" has been the subject of many social media posts since Mayor John Cranley last week vetoed a City…
For now, Hamilton County voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to increase the sales tax to pay for transit. But in the unofficial count, the margin…
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority will resume charging Metro and Access riders fares on Sunday.Less than two weeks ago, the board decided to…
Cincinnati voters took a major step toward a possible revitalization of the Metro bus system Tuesday when they voted overwhelmingly to eliminate city…