Anti-loitering ban at future Bus Rapid Transit stops is back before Council

Cincinnati City Council will vote Wednesday on an ordinance to ban loitering at future Bus Rapid Transit stops.

The original measure punished violators with up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $250. A Council committee voted Tuesday to reduce the penalty to a minor misdemeanor, which includes no jail time and a fine of up to $150.

Council member Mark Jeffreys introduced the ordinance.

"We do want to make sure that people know BRT stops [are] meant for people taking the bus," Jeffreys said. "It's not to hang out all day with your friends or, you know, do whatever. But we're not going to throw people in jail for that — that seems a little over the top."

The ordinance mirrors an existing law that prohibits loitering at streetcar stops. The amended penalty for BRT stops will also apply to the streetcar.

"The streetcar platforms are going to look very similar to BRT platforms, so it makes sense," Jeffreys said. "We just wanted to get out ahead of some of these issues and make sure that we're consistent."

The ordinance says people may only occupy a BRT or streetcar stop for as long as it takes to purchase fare, wait for the bus, and board or de-board.

Metro Rapid is expected to launch on Reading Road in 2027 and on Hamilton Avenue in 2028.

The measure will be up for a final City Council vote on Wednesday.

Read more:

