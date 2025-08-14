Fountain Square ice rink is sliding into a new location this year

Grab your skates and slide on down the street — the annual ice skating rink on Cincinnati's Fountain Square will have a new home this winter.

3CDC says the ice rink will move to the new Elm Street Plaza across from the Convention Center. That two-and-a-half-acre outdoor park was created in conjunction with the Convention Center renovation. Once completed, it's slated to include green space, gardens, a dog park, an outdoor bar, public art, and a warm-weather water feature.

The ice rink is scheduled to open in mid-November with a larger rink and upgraded warming areas and firepits. Programming will run through sometime in February.

"This winter, we’re taking the magic of the holidays to a new level by expanding our celebrations across the Fountain District. The move of the UC Health Ice Rink presented by Fifth Third Bank to Elm Street Plaza allows us to create a bigger, better rink, truly enhancing the skating experience for our guests," said Christy Samad, executive vice president, Civic & Commercial Space Activation in a release.

Samad says Fountain Square will still "sparkle as a holiday hot spot" with the annual tree, holiday décor and lighting, and a large tented area being called "Winterhaus," which will offer free and ticketed events. It also can be rented for private events, and will be available from mid-November through the end of February.

3CDC says it will connect Fountain Square and Elm Street Plaza with decorations and lighting along Fifth Street from Vine to Elm.

