Convention center's iconic 'Cincinnati' sign to be replaced

The iconic sign on the west face of the Duke Energy Convention Center is getting an overhaul. Right now, the 78 individual panels spelling out “Cincinnati” are lit from below. Those panels will stay, but they'll be covered in LEDs.

3CDC's Joe Rudemiller says it's a modernization project.

“Each letter can be its own unique canvas for the operator. They can change and do different patterns,” he says. “It will really enhance the capabilities and creativity with which we can light those letters up.”

Rudemiller says the LEDs will be a lot more dynamic.

“We can have each letter have its own motion graphic or video showing. We can show an entire video across all the letters,” he says.

The original sign was installed in 2006, during the last renovations to the convention center.

Rudemiller says this a technological upgrade that’s running parallel to the current renovations.

“It’s really a nice combination of a nod to the tradition, and recognizing the nostalgia that people have for the 'Cincinnati' sign, while also modernizing it, upgrading it, improving the capabilities, and also lowering the maintenance cost.”

Rudemiller says repairs are time-consuming and costly.

“When a panel goes out on the current Cincinnati sign, it has to be sourced from Canada, which takes a lot of lead time,” he says. “In order to replace that, you have to shut down the street, get a lift out there. There’s manpower that goes into it.”

The convention center also is getting a new video board at the corner of 5th and Central Avenue. That will be able to greet visitors to the city, and show advertising and promotions.

All of the work on the sign and the convention center should be done by the end of the year. Rudemiller says the $240-million project is on time and on budget.

