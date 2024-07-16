Work to update Duke Energy Convention Center kicks off

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Duke Energy Convention Center is getting an update. And it's a big one.

Crews started work Tuesday on the $209 million expansion and update. The project will add new space and technology to the 55-year-old convention center and significantly update its exterior.

State Senator Kathy Ingram says it's a project that will benefit the entire state. Ohio will provide about $46 million in funding for the renovation.

"This will be the gateway into the rest of Ohio," she said. "We're doing it for all of us."

RELATED: New renderings unveiled for Duke Energy Convention Center revamp

The project is part of a larger effort between Hamilton County, the city of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) to establish a convention district Downtown. Planning for that began in 2022.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said that work kicked off with the 2019 acquisition and subsequent demolition of the Millenium Hotel across the street from the convention center. The parcel it occupied will become a public plaza and park — an amenity Driehaus says will help the region become more competitive in attracting major conventions and other business gatherings.

In addition, 3CDC will build a headquarters hotel on another parcel near the convention center.

"It will create vitality in this part of town because we're doing it collectively," Driehaus said of the combined efforts. "One piece doesn't work or go forward without recognition of what it means for the other piece."

RELATED: Here's what a $200 million 'convention center district' in Cincinnati could look like

Hamilton County commissioners voted to raise the county's hotel tax to help finance the convention center expansion, and put in $15 million. The city of Cincinnati is contributing $30 million to the effort. City Manager Sheryl Long says the expansion is part of a larger effort.

"This building is just one part of the robust vision and strategy to build out our Downtown, to activate every corner of this center city," she said. "Not only to attract more national and international events, but to invite new residents and corporate partners to spend time Downtown."