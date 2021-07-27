-
Hamilton County hospital officials are worried about the rise in COVID-19 patients. The number of new cases is currently doubling every two weeks. Dr.…
-
An overflow hospital facility set up for Southwest Ohio is closing. The Duke Energy Convention Center was set up to handle COVID-19 patients, but now will…
-
The Duke Energy Convention Center is now ready to be an "alternative care site" to treat COVID-19 patients if necessary.Cincinnati, Hamilton County and…
-
A spokeswoman for the Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau says there are approximately 200 conventions and meetings planned locally this year, and…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners voted two-one Thursday to use $1.3 million of residual money from the county's transit occupancy tax, or hotel/motel tax, as…
-
A city-owned building near the Duke Energy Convention Center will be coming down soon. The Port approved bonds Thursday morning to tear down the structure…
-
Downtown Cincinnati is in the midst of a hotel boom. Depending on who you talk to, there are seven or eight under construction, or in the planning stages.…
-
For more than three decades, Tinsley Ellis has been one of the most acclaimed and in-demand blues musicians in the county. He's coming to town to be part…
-
The 11th Annual Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center on Saturday, October 28. The free event,…
-
Comic book collectors, writers, illustrators, vendors and celebrity guests like Ralph Macchio ("The Karate Kid"), Cary Elwes ("The Princess Bride") and…