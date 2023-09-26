Hamilton Co. commissioners set to vote on additional tax for short-term rentals next week

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners will hold a vote next week on whether to approve an additional 1% hotel lodging tax.

A hotel lodging tax is an additional charge collected by hotels from guests when they purchase a room. Currently, the tax applies to all facilities with at least five guest rooms, including AirBnBs.

The new tax would be added to the county's existing 6.5% hotel tax and would be used to help support the renovation of the Duke Energy Convention Center and convention center district. The revenue generated from the existing Hamilton County Lodging Tax and Cincinnati Lodging Tax are already going to the convention center project, which is estimated to cost $200 million. The additional 1% tax is expected to contribute $40 million toward that total.

This year, the county's revenue from its hotel tax is expected to hit a record high after dipping at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

If implemented, the new tax rate will go into effect at the start of November. The board of commissioners says they want to decide soon, so hotels have a few weeks to prepare for the new tax.

Commissioners expect to vote on it during their regular meeting on Oct. 5.

